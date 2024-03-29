The scrutiny of nominations for General Election 2024 in Gangtok District concludes

Gangtok, March 29 (IPR): After a thorough scrutiny process, all the nomination papers for both the 32-Sangha Assembly Constituency and the 01-Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency have received approval.

The names of the candidates whose nominations were accepted for 32- Sangha Assembly Constituency are as follows:

1. Mr Sonam Lama for Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

2. Mr Tshering Lama for Sikkim Democratic Front

3. Mr Tseten Tashi Bhutia from Bharatiya Janata Party

4. Mr Norcho Lepcha from Citizen Action Party- Sikkim

5. Mr Sonam Pintso Bhutia, Independent Candidate.

The names of the candidates whose nominations were accepted for 01- Sikkim Parliamentary Constituency are as follows:

1. Mr Ravi Chandra Rai, 10-Poklok Kamrang, Independent candidate

2. Mr Nawin Kiran Pradhan, 13-Namthang Rateypani, Independent candidate

3. Mr Prem Das Rai, 25-Upper Tadong, Sikkim Democratic Front

4. Mr Indra Hang Subba, 03-Maneybong-Dentam, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha

5. Mr Dinesh Chandra Nepal, 16-Tumen Lingi, Bharatiya Janta Party

6. Mr Bharat Basnett, 22-Namchebong, Citizen Action Party – Sikkim

7. Mr Sambhu Chettri, 04- Gyalshing-Barnyak, Independent candidate

8. Mr Gopal Chettri, 20- Chujachen, Indian National Congress

9. Mr Madhukar Dhakal, 25- Upper Tadong, Independent candidate

10. Mr Rudra Mani Pradhan, 20- Chujachen, Independent candidate

11. Ms Beena Rai, 23-Shyari, Independent candidate

12. Mr Kharga Bhadur Rai, 19-Rhenock, Sikkim Republican Party

13. Mr Laten Tshering Sherpa, 05- Rinchenpong, Independent candidate

14. Mr Shyamal Pal, 25- Upper Tadong, Independent candidate.

It is to be mentioned that the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is March 30 till 3:00 PM, 2024 (Saturday) following which, list of contesting candidates in Form 7 (A) will be published.