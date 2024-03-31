Commercial Flight Operations Resume at Pakyong Airport

Pakyong, 31 March : After a hiatus of nearly six months, SpiceJet recommenced its operations at Pakyong Airport in Sikkim on Sunday. The airline conducted a round trip flight from New Delhi, marking the revival of air travel connectivity to the Himalayan state.

Touching down at the state’s sole airport, the flight from Delhi carried 54 passengers, while returning back it accommodated 63 travelers, as confirmed by airport source.

The interruption in flight services, which commenced in October 2023, was attributed to operational reasons. However, with the recent resumption, Pakyong Airport Director and staff extended a warm welcome to arriving passengers, presenting them with traditional garlands known as ‘Khadas’, along with tea, snacks, and refreshments.

SpiceJet has outlined its schedule to operate two flight services, connecting New Delhi and Kolkata, five times a week, with the exception of Mondays and Fridays.

The reinstatement of commercial flights from Pakyong comes at a propitious time, coinciding with the onset of the spring tourist season spanning from March to May. Stakeholders in the tourism sector have expressed satisfaction at the renewed air connectivity.

Furthermore, Sikkim is poised to witness enhanced connectivity with the broader Indian transportation network. The ongoing commissioning of the Sevoke-Rangpo route under the Indian railway network is anticipated to conclude by the end of the year, further integrating the landlocked state into the national transportation grid.