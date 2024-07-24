Saurya Airlines CRJ-200 Crashes Near Tribhuvan International Airport, 18 Killed

Pakyong, 24 July : On July 24th, a Saurya Airlines CRJ-200/ER aircraft, registration 9N-AME, crashed shortly after takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu. The aircraft was on a maintenance ferry flight to Pokhara, carrying nineteen passengers and crew members, all of whom were airline employees.

The Incident

The accident occurred at 11:11 am local time, shortly after the aircraft departed from runway 02. Witnesses reported seeing the aircraft flip, with a wingtip striking the ground, causing it to catch fire and plunge into a gorge east of the runway, between the Buddha Air hangar and the radar station. The aircraft came to rest approximately 200 meters to the right of the runway centerline, engulfed in flames. Footage shared online shows thick smoke rising from the crash site.

Rescue Operations

Rescue operations led by police and firefighters are currently underway. According to the Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN), all 19 individuals on board, including Captain Manish Shakya and Co-Pilot Susant Katuwal, were Saurya Airlines staff members.

Visual Evidence

Minutes after the Pokhara-bound Saurya Aircraft carrying 19 people slipped off the runway and crashed while attempting to take off, visuals emerged from the site showing the moments when the accident occurred and the subsequent fireball. CCTV footage captured the exact moment of the crash, showing the plane smashing into the ground and smoke starting to rise around 11 am. Another video recorded the fall from behind a parked aircraft at Tribhuvan International Airport. The footage also shows residents from nearby rushing to assist rescue workers.

Survivors and Casualties

The pilot survived the crash and was taken to Kathmandu Medical College Hospital for treatment. A doctor attending to him told the Associated Press that the pilot has sustained injuries to the eyes but is out of danger. However, it is feared that the 18 other people on board have not survived.

Additional Details

A fire that broke out from the aircraft has been extinguished. Police and firefighters continue to carry out rescue operations at the accident site. Although it is the monsoon season in Kathmandu, it was not raining at the time of the crash. However, visibility was low across the capital.

Saurya Airlines is a domestic carrier with a fleet of just three airplanes, all Bombardier CRJ 200s. Each aircraft has a capacity of 50 passengers.

Details Of 19 Passengers/Crew/Pilots Onboard Shared By Nepal Airline

Nepal’s aviation industry has faced ongoing safety challenges, leading to a ban on all Nepali carriers from European Union airspace due to safety concerns. The country’s treacherous geography and rapid weather changes further complicate aviation safety.

Nepal’s Plane Crash History Since 2000

1. Buddha Air Flight 103 (2011)

– Date: September 25, 2011

– Aircraft: Beechcraft 1900D

– Location: Lalitpur, near Kathmandu

– Fatalities: 19 (all on board)

– Details: The flight, a sightseeing tour of the Himalayas, crashed during its descent back to Kathmandu. The accident was attributed to pilot error and poor weather conditions.

2. Sita Air Flight 601 (2012)

– Date: September 28, 2012

– Aircraft: Dornier 228

– Location: Kathmandu

– Fatalities: 19 (all on board)

– Details: The aircraft crashed shortly after takeoff from Tribhuvan International Airport, hitting a bird and subsequently losing control.

3. US-Bangla Airlines Flight 211 (2018)

– Date: March 12, 2018

– Aircraft: Bombardier Dash 8 Q400

– Location: Tribhuvan International Airport, Kathmandu

– Fatalities: 51 (out of 71 on board)

– Details: The flight from Dhaka, Bangladesh, crashed upon landing. The investigation revealed confusion and miscommunication between the pilot and air traffic control.

4. Yeti Airlines Flight 691 (2023)

– Date: January 15, 2023

– Aircraft: ATR 72-500

– Location: Pokhara

– Fatalities: 72 (all on board)

– Details: The aircraft crashed into the Seti River Gorge while on approach to Pokhara International Airport. Preliminary reports indicated pilot error as a potential cause.

Contributing Factors

The frequent aviation accidents in Nepal can be attributed to several factors:

-Challenging Terrain: Nepal’s mountainous terrain makes flying particularly hazardous, with many airports situated in difficult locations.

– Unpredictable Weather: Sudden weather changes and poor visibility due to fog, rain, and wind make navigation difficult.

– Aircraft and Airport Limitations: Limited infrastructure and older aircraft in some fleets can contribute to safety issues.

– Pilot Experience: Pilots flying in Nepal require extensive training and experience due to the challenging conditions.

Efforts are ongoing to improve aviation safety in Nepal, including upgrading airport infrastructure, enhancing pilot training, and implementing more rigorous safety protocols.