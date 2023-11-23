CM attends Birth Anniversary Celebration of Sri Sathya Sai Baba

Gangtok, Nov 23 (IPR): Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang attended the 98th Birthday Anniversary celebration of Shri Sathya Sai Baba at Sai Mandir, Balwakhani, today.

In his address, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Sathya Sai Sewa Organisation for the invitation and commended their vision to build the Sai Gurukul School in Sikkim. He assured full government support for this noble initiative, emphasizing the importance of inner peace through spiritual enlightenment.



Additionally, the Chief Minister informed that recognising the significance of this day, the government has granted a Restricted Holiday on the birthday of Sri Sathya Sai Baba, which is effective from today and stands as a significant support for the numerous followers and devotees who hold this day in deep reverence.

Further, he highlighted the government’s commitment towards various welfare schemes, especially in providing medical assistance to the public.

Mr Punam Pradhan, State President of Sathya Sai Sewa Organisation, thanked the Chief Minister for declaring the Birth Anniversary as a Restricted Government Holiday. He appreciated the Chief Minister’s unwavering support for all religions and religious institutions in Sikkim, concluding with a brief report on the organization’s social activities.

Thereafter, Sathya Sai Sewa Organisation felicitated the Chief Minister for his dedicated support and thorough assistance towards them and all other religious institutions.

The programme was attended by STCS Chairman Mr Bishnu Sharma, Ms Tshering Palden Bhutia, Deputy Mayor GMC, Mr SD Dhakal, Secretary CMO, Mr Passang D Phempu, Secretary Ecclesiastical Department, Mr OP Bhandari, OSD Legal CMO, and Mr Robin Sewa, ADC Development Pakyong.

Also present were Ms Kalawati Subba, former Speaker and Mr AK Ghatani, former Minister, other dignitaries and devotees from across the State.

