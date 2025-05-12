Sikkim: NH-10 to Remain Closed on May 15, 17, and 19; Restricted Movement on Select Dates

Gangtok, May 12 – Authorities have announced a temporary closure of the Sevoke-Rangpo stretch of National Highway 10 on May 15, 17, and 19 between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM to facilitate critical emergency repair work. The operation is aimed at reinforcing vulnerable sections of this vital roadway connecting West Bengal to Sikkim, in preparation for the upcoming monsoon season.

During the closure dates, all vehicular movement will be suspended to allow uninterrupted structural repairs. On May 12, 13, 14, 16, and 18, the highway will remain open with restrictions. Only commercial vehicles with a laden weight of up to 10 metric tons will be permitted. Entry of heavy goods vehicles will be strictly prohibited during this period.

Select vehicles involved in essential infrastructure projects managed by agencies such as NHIDCL, IRCON, and NHPC may be granted limited access based on operational necessity.

Officials emphasized that the temporary restrictions are part of a proactive safety initiative to ensure the durability and functionality of NH-10 before the onset of heavy rains.

