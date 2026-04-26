SDF Alleges Irregularities in Aama Yojana, Seeks CBI Probe into Welfare Scheme Implementation

Opposition party raises concerns over alleged misuse of funds and beneficiary selection in Sikkim

Gangtok, April 25 : The Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) has called for a high-level investigation into alleged irregularities in the implementation of welfare schemes in Sikkim, following recent enforcement actions by the Sikkim Vigilance Police.

In a statement issued on April 24, the opposition party pointed to ongoing inquiries into the Sikkim Aama Sashaktikaran Yojana—commonly known as Aama Yojana—and the House Upgradation Scheme. According to the SDF, preliminary findings from searches conducted in and around Gangtok, including the Ranka area, suggest possible discrepancies in the distribution of benefits.

The party alleged that irregularities may include manipulation of beneficiary lists, diversion of funds, and disbursement of financial assistance to individuals who may not meet eligibility criteria. It further claimed that such practices, if proven, could indicate deeper systemic issues in the execution of welfare programmes.

Without providing independent verification, the SDF also linked the latest developments to previous controversies in the state, arguing that repeated allegations of financial misconduct have raised broader concerns about transparency and governance. The party maintained that welfare initiatives intended for economically weaker sections must be implemented with strict accountability.

A key concern highlighted in the statement was the reported exclusion of genuine beneficiaries. The SDF claimed that some eligible recipients may have been left out of the schemes, while others allegedly gained access through improper means. It also raised questions about whether political considerations influenced the distribution of benefits—an allegation that remains unverified.

The party has demanded a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), along with the suspension of officials found to be involved pending inquiry. It has also called for legal action against those responsible and a comprehensive audit of all beneficiaries under the schemes across the state.

The ruling Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) has not yet issued a detailed response to these specific allegations. Meanwhile, officials have indicated that investigations by vigilance authorities are ongoing.

The controversy has once again brought attention to the challenges of ensuring transparency in the delivery of welfare programmes. As the inquiry progresses, its findings are expected to play a crucial role in determining whether procedural lapses or more serious violations have occurred.