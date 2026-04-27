Sikkim University Gets Permanent Campus After 19-Year Wait, PM Modi to Inaugurate on April 28

Long-awaited Yangang campus marks a major milestone for higher education in Sikkim

Gangtok, April 27 : After nearly two decades since its establishment, Sikkim University is set to achieve a significant milestone with the inauguration of its permanent campus at Yangang in South Sikkim. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the facility on April 28, 2026, formally giving the central university a long-awaited physical home.

Founded in 2007, Sikkim University was envisioned as a key institution to expand access to higher education in the Himalayan state. For years, however, the absence of a permanent campus posed challenges for students and faculty, with academic activities operating from temporary facilities.

The upcoming inauguration is being viewed as a turning point for the institution, providing modern infrastructure to support teaching, research, and academic collaboration. Located in Yangang, the new campus is expected to offer improved learning environments, including classrooms, laboratories, libraries, and residential facilities.

The project had faced prolonged delays in earlier years, particularly during the tenure of the Sikkim Democratic Front government led by Pawan Chamling. Critics had often pointed to the lack of urgency in completing the campus, which impacted generations of students awaiting a fully functional university space.

Despite these setbacks, the institution continued to grow, reflecting sustained demand for higher education in the region. The completion of the Yangang campus is now expected to strengthen Sikkim’s academic ecosystem and create new opportunities for students across the state and beyond.

Education experts note that a dedicated campus plays a crucial role in shaping academic excellence by fostering research, innovation, and interdisciplinary learning. The new infrastructure is also likely to attract scholars and collaborations, enhancing the university’s national and global profile.

Beyond infrastructure, the development is being seen as an investment in human capital. The university is expected to nurture future professionals across fields—from science and administration to arts and entrepreneurship—contributing to both regional development and national growth.

The inauguration also acknowledges the efforts of students, faculty members, and civil society groups who consistently advocated for the completion of the campus. Their sustained engagement kept the issue in public discourse over the years.

As Sikkim University enters this new phase, the focus is expected to shift toward academic expansion, quality research, and inclusive access to education. The Yangang campus stands as a symbol of persistence and the growing importance of higher education in shaping the state’s future.

Shared By MP Indra Hang Subba