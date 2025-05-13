Alchemist’s Dream Realized: CERN Physicists Achieve Transmutation of Lead into Gold at LHC

Geneva, 12 May : In a groundbreaking advancement at the intersection of ancient myth and modern science, physicists at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC) have successfully transmuted lead into gold — a feat long considered the fantasy of medieval alchemists. This extraordinary experiment, conducted by the ALICE (A Large Ion Collider Experiment) collaboration, marks a scientific milestone by demonstrating nuclear transmutation through high-energy physics.

The discovery occurred during near-miss collisions of lead nuclei within the LHC. Under extreme energy conditions mimicking those just moments after the Big Bang, researchers observed the fleeting formation of gold nuclei from lead atoms. This process, though transient, provides profound insights into the behavior of matter under intense conditions and the fundamental forces that shape our universe.

The findings, recently published in the *Physical Review Journals*, represent a significant advancement in nuclear physics. Unlike traditional chemical approaches — which are incapable of altering elements due to the fixed nature of atomic nuclei — this method exploits the power of relativistic heavy-ion collisions, where the sheer energy involved enables the conversion of one element into another.

Historically, alchemists pursued “chrysopoeia” — the mythical transmutation of base metals like lead into gold — driven by the apparent similarities in density and weight between the two. However, it was not until the 20th century that scientists understood the atomic distinctions between elements and learned that only nuclear reactions, not chemical ones, could alter one element into another.

While artificial gold has been created before using particle accelerators and nuclear reactors, the ALICE team’s results are distinct in that they measure the transformation occurring through an entirely new mechanism — one involving near-collision scenarios rather than direct impact. These experiments not only fulfill an age-old aspiration but also open new avenues for studying the conditions of the early universe and the synthesis of heavy elements in nature.