Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Honoured at National Healthcare Summit

Golay dedicates “Best Chief Minister Award” to citizens, highlights focus on inclusive development

Gangtok, April 26 : Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has been conferred the “Best Chief Minister Award” at the Six Sigma Healthcare Leadership Summit 2026 held in New Delhi, in recognition of his government’s efforts in strengthening healthcare and public welfare.

Responding to the honour, Tamang expressed gratitude to the organisers and described the award as a collective achievement. He credited the people of Sikkim for their continued trust and participation, stating that public support has been central to the state’s development journey.

The Chief Minister emphasised that his administration has prioritised inclusive and citizen-focused governance, particularly in the healthcare sector. He noted that policies have been designed to ensure broader access to services and to improve overall well-being across both urban and rural areas.

Tamang also underscored the importance of collaboration between the government and the public, suggesting that such recognition reflects the outcomes of joint efforts rather than individual leadership alone. According to him, the award serves as encouragement to further strengthen initiatives aimed at building a healthier and more equitable society.

The recognition at a national platform highlights Sikkim’s growing visibility in public health and governance discussions, with the state often cited for its emphasis on sustainable and community-driven development.