Sikkim’s Anniela Sherpa Gets Grand Welcome at Rangpo After Achieving UPSC Success

Rangpo, March 10 : Anniela Sherpa received a grand and heartfelt reception at Rangpo after successfully clearing the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 893.
Her achievement has brought immense pride to Sikkim, as she emerged as the only candidate from the state to qualify in this year’s examination. Residents and well-wishers gathered in large numbers at Rangpo to celebrate her accomplishment and congratulate her on this remarkable milestone.
Members of the Denzong Sherpa Association, along with M. N. Sherpa and several community representatives, were present to honor her achievement and extend their warm wishes for her future journey in public service.
Anniela Sherpa’s success is being widely celebrated across the state and is seen as a powerful source of motivation for young aspirants in Sikkim who dream of joining India’s civil services.
Anniela Sherpa: Sikkim’s Lone Star in the 2025 UPSC Civil Services Examination
When the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final results of the Civil Services Examination 2025 on March 6th, it brought a wave of quiet gratitude and immense pride to a humble household in Rai Gaon, Gangtok. Anniela Sherpa secured an All India Rank (AIR) of 893, making history this year as the lone candidate from the Himalayan state of Sikkim to crack one of India’s most rigorous competitive exams.
Out of the 958 candidates recommended for prestigious administrative roles nationwide, Sherpa’s success story stands out as a powerful testament to grit, family support, and unwavering determination.
Roots in Gangtok, Wings in Delhi
Born to Nima Wangdi Sherpa and Reena Rai, Anniela’s journey from the local streets of Gangtok to the national merit list was built on a foundation of solid education and middle-class values. She completed her early schooling at St. Thomas School and Holy Cross School in Gangtok before moving to the national capital to pursue higher education at the prestigious St. Stephen’s College in Delhi.
According to her mother, Anniela exhibited a clear vision from a young age. By the time she was in her late high school years, she had already set her sights on the civil services. Her parents fostered this ambition not with immense financial resources, but with consistent encouragement and by instilling a lifelong habit of reading newspapers—a practice that sharpened her grasp of current affairs and essay writing.
A Journey of Perseverance
Success for Anniela did not happen overnight. Her achievement is the culmination of three to four years of relentless hard work, marking her third attempt at the UPSC exams.
Her first attempt, which saw her clear the preliminaries, coincided with the chaotic disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the lack of coaching and the global lockdowns, she pushed forward. By her second attempt, she successfully cleared the mains. Instead of being deterred by the grueling cycle, Anniela treated every attempt as a stepping stone, refining her strategy until she finally saw her name on the 2025 merit list.
State Pride and Recognition
Her achievement has resonated deeply across Sikkim. Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang extended his heartfelt congratulations, noting that her success reflects the “growing aspirations and capabilities of the youth of the state.” He highlighted that her journey sends a powerful message: with discipline and hard work, young minds from Sikkim can compete and excel at the highest national levels.
Local organizations, including the Denzong Sherpa Association and the Citizen Action Party (CAP) Sikkim’s students council, also passed congratulatory motions, celebrating her as a beacon of inspiration for the entire community.
For her family, however, the celebration is deeply personal and grounded. As her mother, Reena Rai, humbly noted, their duty was simply to provide an education, but the victory belongs entirely to Anniela’s unyielding spirit.
As she prepares to step into her future role in public service, Anniela Sherpa has already accomplished her first major task: inspiring a new generation of youth in Sikkim to dream bigger and reach further.