Sikkim’s Anniela Sherpa Gets Grand Welcome at Rangpo After Achieving UPSC Success

Rangpo, March 10 : Anniela Sherpa received a grand and heartfelt reception at Rangpo after successfully clearing the prestigious UPSC Civil Services Examination 2026, securing an All India Rank (AIR) of 893.

Her achievement has brought immense pride to Sikkim, as she emerged as the only candidate from the state to qualify in this year’s examination. Residents and well-wishers gathered in large numbers at Rangpo to celebrate her accomplishment and congratulate her on this remarkable milestone.

Members of the Denzong Sherpa Association, along with M. N. Sherpa and several community representatives, were present to honor her achievement and extend their warm wishes for her future journey in public service.

Anniela Sherpa’s success is being widely celebrated across the state and is seen as a powerful source of motivation for young aspirants in Sikkim who dream of joining India’s civil services.