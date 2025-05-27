SIBLAC Urges Strict Enforcement of Mt. Kanchenjunga Climbing Ban to Protect Sacred Heritage

Gangtok, May 26 : The Sikkim Bhutia Lepcha Apex Committee (SIBLAC) has issued a strong appeal to the state government to reinforce the long-standing restriction on climbing Mt. Kanchenjunga, stressing the mountain’s deeply revered status among the indigenous communities of Sikkim.

At a press conference held in Gangtok, SIBLAC voiced serious concerns over a recent summit expedition that reportedly reached the sacred peak on May 18. The committee denounced the climb, stating it violated the spiritual sanctity of the mountain, which is worshipped as a guardian deity by the Bhutia and Lepcha people.

Reaffirming the directives of Notification No. 70/HOME/2001, which bans ascents of the peak, SIBLAC called the recent climb a breach not only of religious sentiments but also of the legal provisions that safeguard sacred sites in the region.

“Mt. Kanchenjunga is not merely a geographical feature—it is a spiritual symbol, a living deity,” said a spokesperson from SIBLAC. “Any attempt to scale it disregards our ancestral values, religious beliefs, and the laws established to protect them.”

The committee emphasized the significance of both national and local legal mechanisms such as the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, which aim to preserve the sanctity of culturally vital locations. SIBLAC urged the government to take immediate corrective steps, including identifying those responsible for the unauthorized climb and preventing future infractions.

While no names were released, the committee expressed disappointment that such actions continue despite clear legal and cultural boundaries. SIBLAC concluded its statement with a firm demand for the reassertion of the ban—not just in policy, but in active practice.

Minister Sonam Lama Clarifies Mt. Kanchenjunga Summit Controversy: No Climb Initiated from Sikkim Side

Minister Sonam Lama has addressed rising concerns voiced by several political parties and non-political organizations over the recent reports of a summit on Mt. Kanchenjunga involving the National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS) and other groups.

In an exclusive video statement, Minister Lama clarified that none of the recent expeditions began from the Sikkim side of the mountain. According to official data cited by the Minister, a total of 561 summits were carried out, all from the Nepalese side. Of these, 61 summits were achieved by Indian nationals, predominantly by members of the Indian Armed Forces.

Reiterating the cultural and spiritual importance of Mt. Kanchenjunga—also known as Mt. Khanchendzonga—Minister Lama emphasized that the peak is deeply revered in Sikkimese tradition. “The mountain is not just a natural landmark; it is our protector, a living deity worshipped with devotion across generations in Sikkim,” he stated.

The clarification comes amidst widespread debates and emotional appeals to uphold the sanctity of Mt. Kanchenjunga. Minister Lama assured that the Sikkim government remains fully committed to respecting and preserving the religious sentiments of its people while ensuring that no expeditions violate the existing restrictions from the Sikkim side.