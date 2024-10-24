Sikkim Government Implements New Guidelines for Official Functions

Pakyong, October 24 : In an effort to enhance efficiency and maintain decorum during government functions, the Chief Minister has issued a set of guidelines that will be followed in all future official events. These directives aim to ensure that government functions are streamlined, time-efficient, and uphold simplicity.

Firstly, it has been emphasized that all functions should be concise, strictly adhering to the stipulated time frame, reducing unnecessary delays and prolonging events.

Secondly, a directive has been issued concerning refreshments, stating that no eatables are to be served on stage during official functions, with the exception of water.

Lastly, there has been a change in the seating arrangements for dignitaries and guests. Going forward, normal chairs with cushions will be used instead of sofas to promote simplicity and uniformity in seating.

These new guidelines reflect the government’s focus on ensuring efficiency, reducing extravagance, and maintaining decorum at official events.