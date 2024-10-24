DPS Fulbari Becomes the Second Emerging School in the Country

Siliguri, October 24: Delhi Public School (DPS), Fulbari, has continued to assert its dominance in the field of education. Recognizing the school’s outstanding performance, Human Development Magazine and Education World have ranked DPS Fulbari as the best emerging high-potential school in Bengal and the second-best in India. This remarkable achievement reflects the quality of education provided at the school, the dedication of its students, the support of the parents, and the consistent efforts of the school’s management. In just seven years, DPS Fulbari has firmly established itself through its efficiency.

On October 17, during a grand ceremony held at Leela Ambience in Gurugram, DPS Fulbari received this award. Principal Monowara B. Ahmed and Director Snigdha Agarwal received the award on behalf of the school. They dedicated the award to the entire DPS Fulbari family, attributing it to zenith of teamwork.

Notably, DPS Fulbari has always focused on the holistic development of its students. The school regularly organizes various educational programs alongside academic instruction to prepare students to face future challenges with confidence.

This new ranking by Education World is a testament to DPS Fulbari’s continued excellence, positioning it not only as one of the best schools in Siliguri but also as a contender among the top educational institutions in the country.