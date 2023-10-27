Tragic Accident: Boulder Hits Car, Sending it into Teesta River, 8 Injured

Kalimpong, 27 October : A devastating incident unfolded today when a Maruti Eco Car with license plate number WB 02T-4838 was struck by a large boulder and sent tumbling into the Teesta River along NH10 in Melli, West Bengal. The incident occurred around 1:30 PM.

The vehicle was occupied by three children and six adults from the villages of Printam and Yok, along with the driver. They were en route to Sikkim from Kalimpong. Unfortunately, as they approached Antarey Jhora in Melli, the car was forcefully pushed off the road and into the Teesta river by the impact of falling boulders from the adjacent hillside.



Swift action was taken by the local police and nearby residents to rescue the passengers. They were promptly transported to the Kalimpong district hospital for medical attention. One of the victims sustained critical injuries and has been referred to the NMBC (North Bengal Medical College) for further treatment, while the rest are currently under treatment at the district hospital.