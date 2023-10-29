Sikkim Govt Vehicle and Bike Collision In Morang, Nepal

Morang (Nepal), 29 October : A collision took place on a Saturday along the East West Highway, right in front of Selfie Road in the vicinity of Morang Pathari Shanishare, Nepal. The accident involved a numbered Scorpio vehicle belonging to the Sikkim government and a motorcycle.

The unfortunate incident occurred when a motorcycle, traveling eastward, collided with the Scorpio, which was heading in the opposite direction.

Eyewitnesses present at the scene reported that two individuals on the motorcycle sustained injuries as a result of the accident. Promptly, they were rushed to Arani Hospital in Urlabari to receive the necessary medical treatment.

It’s worth noting that the Scorpio vehicle bore a Sikkim government license plate; however, the specific vehicle number could not be ascertained at the time of reporting. Additional details regarding the incident are still pending and are yet to be disclosed.