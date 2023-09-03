Man Falls To Death From Shopping Complex Building in Gangtok

Pakyong, Sep 3 : Tragedy struck tonight as a young man, Jitendra Darjee (34), tragically lost his life in a fatal fall from the terrace of the Kanchenjunga Shopping Complex around 8:30 PM.

Sources have confirmed that he was a resident of Arithang and had been employed in a private company. According to reports, the owner of a nearby fast-food establishment and the police swiftly responded to the incident in an attempt to save his life.

Unfortunately, the impact of the fall caused severe injuries to his face, resulting in profuse bleeding. Upon arriving at the STNM hospital, doctors, regrettably, declared him deceased.

Police has lodged relevant section of IPC in connection to the incident , investigation has been pressed in.

Report By Binay Gurung, Gangtok