MLA Mr DT Lepcha files nomination for Biennial Election to the Council of States from Sikkim

Gangtok, Jan 9 (IPR): On the final day of filing of nomination for Biennial Election to the Council of States from Sikkim (Rajya Sabha), Mr Dorjee Tshering Lepcha, MLA, Gnathang Machong constituency, filed his Nomination today in the office of Mr Lalit Kumar Gurung, Secretary SLAS and Returning Officer, at Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat, in the presence Mr Karma T Gyatso, Assistant Returning Officer, and Ms Pema Lhaden Lama, Additional CEO, office of the Chief Electoral Officer Sikkim, the Observer for the Election.

The Nomination of Mr DT Lepcha was proposed by Mr DR Thapa, MLA Burtuk, Mr YT Lepcha, MLA Gangtok, Mr NK Subba, MLA Dentam, and Mr Pintso Namgyal Lepcha, MLA Dzongu, in the presence of Chief Minister Mr Prem Singh Tamang, Cabinet Ministers, Members of Sikkim Legislative Assembly, and officers of Sikkim Legislative Assembly Secretariat and office of Chief Electoral Officer, Sikkim. The filing of nominations will continue till 3pm today.

The scrutiny of the nominations is scheduled to be held on 10th January, while the last date for withdrawal of candidatures is 12th January, 2024.

