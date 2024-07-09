NMC Debunks Misleading News on New Medical College Approvals

New Delhi, 6 July (TVS) : The National Medical Commission (NMC) has issued a public notice addressing the dissemination of false information in print and electronic media regarding the establishment of new medical colleges for the academic year 2024-25.

The misleading reports claim that the Medical Assessment & Rating Board (MARB) has made final decisions on 113 applications for the establishment of new medical colleges. The NMC clarifies that this information is inaccurate and urges the public and stakeholders not to trust these sources.

The NMC emphasizes its commitment to transparency, consistently providing authentic updates on its official website. The latest public notice, dated July 6, 2024, merely lists applications reviewed by the MARB, specifying that a final decision does not equate to approval for all applications. Decisions can result in either approval or disapproval and have already been communicated to the respective medical institutions. The comprehensive list of decisions will be available on the NMC website in due course.

The NMC strongly advises the public and stakeholders to disregard any misleading or baseless news circulating in the media and to rely solely on information published on the NMC’s official website.

This notice (see below) has been issued with the approval of the Competent Authority. For further information and official updates, please visit the NMC website.