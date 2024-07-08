NEET-UG Controversy: NTA Acknowledges Paper Leak, Supreme Court Rules Out Re-Exam

New Delhi, 8 July : In a recent development, the National Testing Agency (NTA) admits to the NEET-UG paper leak, but rules out a re-exam following Supreme Court proceedings. Find out all the details here.

The NTA has come forward to address the allegations against it, acknowledging that there were indeed issues but at a small scale. The agency mentioned that the matter is being investigated by the CBI, reassuring that it was not a widespread problem.

According to reports from Bar and Bench, the Supreme Court stated that a retest might be necessary if the integrity of the exam is compromised and wrongdoings go unpunished. The ongoing case involves more than 30 petitions related to the NEET-UG 2024 medical entrance exam, with claims of irregularities surfacing from the May 5 examinations.

NEET-UG 2024 exam: Supreme Court observes that one thing is clear that leak (of question paper) has taken place. The question is, how widespread is the reach? The paper leak is an admitted fact. pic.twitter.com/qyfZQESMsx — ANI (@ANI) July 8, 2024

A bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, accompanied by Justices JB Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, is also addressing a plea from over 50 successful NEET-UG candidates in Gujarat, who are advocating against exam cancellation amidst the controversy.

Amidst arguments from petitioners’ lawyers calling for the cancellation of the exam due to various malpractices like paper leaks and impersonation, others oppose it. They highlight that only a small number of students were involved in the alleged misconduct and emphasize safeguarding the interests of the majority who took the exam honestly, totaling to 23 lakh students.