Maharastra tourist killed in an accident in Sikkim

In a tragic accident at Rimbi in West Sikkim, 49-year-old tourist Kabita Gadgil from Maharashtra lost her life, while her husband Rajiv Gadgil sustained injuries. According to reports, on Thursday, a vehicle with a private number plate, driven by Passang Norbu Bhutia, hit the couple while they were taking photographs near Rimbi Waterfall. The vehicle fell into a gorge, resulting in the death of Kabita Gadgil and injuries to her husband Rajiv Gadgil. After receiving initial medical treatment at Gayzing Hospital, Rajiv was referred to Siliguri for further treatment.

पश्चिम सिक्किम रिम्बी झरना नजिक दुर्घटनामा परी पर्यटकको मृत्यु।

Female Tourist From Maharashtra Killed In Accident at Rambi WaterFalls West Sikkim on Thursday.

According to report lady Kabita Gadgil with her husband Rajiv Gadhlgil were taking photo when all of suddenly car hit… pic.twitter.com/rJ1Bm3RPKb — The Voice of Sikkim (@thevoicesikkim) June 23, 2023



According to an eyewitness, the unfortunate incident occurred when the vehicle lost control, leading to the tragic event. The family involved in the accident consisted of five members who had visited Sikkim a few days prior. The family included the deceased woman, her husband, her mother, and a small child.

Upon learning of the incident, the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department (ST&CA) and the District Administration provided logistical assistance to the grieving family. They also arranged for the family’s return journey after the completion of the postmortem examination on the deceased body.