32nd Bhaasa Manyata Diwas Observed ; CM bats for setting-up Sikkim’s Nepali TV Channel

On the occasion of “Bhaasa Manyata Diwas”, Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang recalled & recognized the significant efforts of former Chief Minister Lt.Shri Nar Bahadur Bhandari and former MP Smt.Dil Kumari Bhandari.

“They led the Nepali language recognition movement for years until it was officially acknowledged in 1992.Their unwavering commitment truly defined the struggle for language recognition”, said the Chief Minister while addressing the gathering here at Chintan Bhawan today.

Furthermore, he highlighted how the movement, initiated by Anand Singh Thapa in 1956, concluded on August 31, 1992, when the President signed the inclusion of language’s to be listed the Constitution of India.



This achievement was marked by the passage of the recognition in both houses of Parliament in 1992.

Stressing on the significance of this day, Chief Minister said that it serves as a festival to be cherished where our Members of Parliament can address the legislature in Nepali language.

Therefore, people should develop an inherent understanding that this day, as well as others like it, holds great significance to the public, he added.

Chief Minister then highlighted of building a hall at Nepali Sahitya Parishad Bhawan including a Nepali TV channel from Sikkim in strengthening and promoting Nepali language.

Gangtok, August 20 (IPR)

Visuals Of Event , 20 Aug 2023