Justice Served: Narayana Hospital Fined Over Rs 5 Lakh for Medical Negligence

New Delhi, October 27 : In a landmark ruling that underscores the importance of accountability in healthcare, the Nellore District Consumer Court has fined Narayana Hospital in Nellore Rs 5,11,490 for medical negligence that led to a permanent injury. This decision emphasizes the legal protections available to patients against negligence in healthcare and serves as a reminder of the obligations healthcare providers have under medical laws.

Judge Ginka Reddy Sekhar ruled in favor of Maqsood, a daily wage worker from Gondavaram, who filed a case under the Rajiv Aarogyasri Scheme. Maqsood suffered irreversible wrist impairment following two unsuccessful surgeries at the hospital, a situation aggravated by the hospital’s inability to provide critical medical documentation—a legal requirement that calls the hospital’s standard of care into question.

Maqsood’s ordeal began after a workplace injury in November 2009. Following the first surgery on December 1, 2009, he developed radial nerve neuropraxia, requiring a second surgery in February 2010. Unfortunately, this procedure also failed, leaving him with a 67% permanent disability, severely impacting his livelihood.

In its decision, the court ordered Narayana Hospital to compensate Maqsood with Rs 5 lakh for damages, Rs 1,490 for medical expenses, and Rs 10,000 for court fees. The hospital is legally required to pay the full amount within 45 days.

Aforesaid case highlights the Consumer Protection Act’s role in upholding patient rights, specifically the right to standard treatment, thorough documentation, and legal recourse in cases of negligence. Under Indian law, medical negligence by healthcare providers can lead to civil and criminal penalties, particularly when neglect directly impacts a patient’s quality of life. This ruling reinforces the judiciary’s commitment to holding medical institutions accountable, ensuring patients receive the level of care and attention they deserve.