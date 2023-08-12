Once again fake call centers raided in Webel IT Park Siliguri

Multiple fraudulent call centers were recently targeted in a series of raids at Webel IT Park in Siliguri. The Matigara Police, in collaboration with the Special Operation Group (SOG) and Cyber Crime units, conducted these operations.

These call centers were found to be operating within the Webel IT Park premises, exploiting individuals abroad through deceptive schemes and false offers. In an effort to curtail these illicit activities, law enforcement authorities confiscated various documents and hardware during the raids.

This incident marks not the first instance of such actions against the call centers situated within Webel IT Park. Prior to this, authorities had conducted raids based on multiple complaints, leading to several arrests.

Additionally, another call center located in phase II of the same complex was also subjected to a raid. During this operation, the police apprehended the caretaker and manager, who have been identified as Devasish Roy, Anshuman Singh, and Bishal Singh.

Report by Uma Sha

