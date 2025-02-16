Sikkim-Registered Vehicle Meets with Tragic Accident in Assam; One Dead, One Injured

A heartbreaking accident took place in Assam’s Bajali district early this morning, involving a Sikkim-registered vehicle bearing registration no. SK 01 J 2345. The mishap led to the unfortunate death of Padam Bahadur Giri, an Upper Division Clerk (UDC) from the Examination Cell of the Education Department, Government of Sikkim. The driver, Rudra Subba, sustained injuries and is currently receiving medical care at a local hospital.

As per initial reports, Giri was traveling to Guwahati to deliver examination answer sheets when tragedy struck. Thankfully, the answer sheets were safely retrieved by the local police and are now in their custody. The Regional Center in Guwahati has been notified about the incident.

Upon hearing the distressing news, the Director of the Examination Cell, accompanied by Giri’s grieving family, immediately left for Guwahati to handle the necessary formalities. The Education Department has assured full support in bringing back Giri’s body to his home in Gangtok.

Meanwhile, local authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Further details are awaited as inquiries continue.

Back home, the heart-breaking news of Padam Bahadur Giri’s untimely demise has left his colleagues and officials in deep sorrow. Remembered as a hardworking and sincere employee, his loss is being deeply mourned by those who knew him. The state government is expected to extend necessary assistance to his bereaved family in this difficult time.

Report By Lalit Dahal