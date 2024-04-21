Bista Highlights Development Efforts and Promises for Darjeeling

Darjeeling, 21 April : Darjeeling BJP Sitting MP, Raju Bista, has emphasized the party’s commitment to the development of Darjeeling and outlined future promises in press release. Bista highlighted the various development initiatives undertaken by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government for the betterment of the Darjeeling region. These include projects in the fields of infrastructure, education, healthcare, tourism, and employment generation, among others. With a focus on improving the lives of the people of Darjeeling, Bista highlighted the completion of several important infrastructure projects that have significantly contributed to the region’s progress.

Speaking about the party’s future plans, Bista assured that the BJP remains dedicated to furthering the development agenda in Darjeeling. These plans include infrastructure development, promotion of tourism, boosting educational opportunities, enhancing healthcare facilities, and facilitating employment generation. Bista stressed that the BJP is committed to providing a holistic and inclusive development framework for the region.

Bista also acknowledged the contributions and efforts of the people of Darjeeling to the development of the region. He expressed his gratitude for their support and emphasized the BJP’s unwavering commitment to addressing the needs and aspirations of the local population.

