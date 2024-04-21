BJP MP Raju Bista and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh Address Election Rally in Siliguri

Siliguri, 21 April : BJP Member of Parliament, Raju Bista, on Sunday addressed an election rally at Tikiapara Ground, Ward 28, Siliguri, along with the Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh. The rally, themed “Vijay Sankalp Sabha,” saw the leaders address a large gathering of supporters and highlight the party’s initiatives and aspirations for the region.

Bista began the rally by acknowledging and thanking Defence Minister Rajnath Singh for supporting the people of Darjeeling. He praised Singh’s efforts in personally visiting the families of soldiers who were martyred in the line of duty and in recognizing the need to lower the requirements for Gorkha youths to join the army.

Singh, in his address, commended the diversity of the region and cited it as a living example of unity in diversity. However, he expressed concern over the attempts by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government to import Rohingyas and illegal infiltrators to create demographic changes. He questioned the credibility and ability of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party to provide good governance to the state, highlighting the alleged corruption, nepotism, tyranny, brutality, rape, and murder practiced by the TMC.

Singh contrasted this with BJP’s politics of nation-building, emphasizing the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in swiftly transforming India into one of the fastest-growing and most respected economies in the world. He reiterated BJP’s commitment to fulfilling all its promises and pledged to campaign in the region again if Bista wins by over 5 lakh votes.

Bista thanked Singh for his blessings and guidance, expressing gratitude for the latter’s efforts to support the people of the region. The rally was attended by a large number of supporters who expressed enthusiasm for BJP’s aspirations for the region.

The rally underscored the BJP’s commitment to the region, its pledge to address the aspirations of the people, and its assurance of good governance, contrasting it with the alleged malpractices of the ruling TMC.