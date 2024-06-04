CM arrives at Soreng after winning the General Elections, 2024

Soreng, June 3 (IPR): After winning the Vidhan Sabha elections, the Chief Minister of Sikkim Mr Prem Singh Tamang arrived at his residence in Singling (Soreng) today.

Upon his arrival, he was accorded to the Guard of Honour by IRBn personnel amongst a cheering crowd of his constituency.

Following the massive victory from 31 Assembly Constituencies in the General Elections 2024, the Chief Minister sought blessings from his mother, Mrs Dhan Maya Tamang. He also interacted with the people and expressed his sincere gratitude for their dedicated support.

“Her unwavering support and wisdom have been a guiding force throughout my journey, and her blessings are a source of immense strength and inspiration” he wrote in Facebook.

“I pray to the almighty to bless my dearest mother and keep her safe at all times” he added