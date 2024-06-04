SKM President with winning candidates called upon Governor at Raj Bhavan

Gangtok, 3 June (IPR) : Following the results of the Sikkim Assembly elections, all the newly elected Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), led by the Chief Minister Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), called on the Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya at Raj Bhavan today.

On this significant occasion, a proposal signed by all the newly elected MLAs was submitted to the Hon’ble Governor. The proposal nominated Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay) as the leader of the legislative party and the candidate for the post of Chief Minister for the 11th Sikkim Legislative Assembly.



The Governor expressed his confidence in the new government, stating, “I have full faith that the new government, under the leadership of Shri Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), will work with full devotion for the development of the state and the welfare of the people.”

