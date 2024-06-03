Sikkim Tourism Department Issues Advisory on Fraudulent Travel Agencies

Gangtok, June 3 : The Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department has issued a crucial advisory for tourists planning to visit the state. Due to a surge in complaints regarding fraudulent online travel agencies, the department is urging travelers to verify the authenticity of travel agencies before booking tours online.

The advisory recommends that tourists book their tours exclusively through travel agencies registered with the Sikkim Tourism and Civil Aviation Department. This precaution is to ensure the safety and satisfaction of visitors, mitigating the risk of falling victim to scams.

For a list of registered and verified travel agencies, tourists can visit the official departmental website at www[dot]sikkimtourism[dot]gov[dot]in

The department emphasizes the importance of this measure to avoid complications and ensure a smooth and enjoyable experience while exploring the scenic beauty of Sikkim.

