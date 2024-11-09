CM attends ATTC’s Silver Jubilee Celebrations

The Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang-Golay graced the occasion of the Silver Jubilee Celebration under the theme “Honouring the Past, Inspiring the Future” at ATTC Bardang today.

The silver jubilee celebration of the Advanced Technical Training Centre (ATTC) was a four-day event filled with a variety of activities that highlighted the institute’s rich history and achievements.

The festivities included cultural programmes, sports activities, alumni meetings and engaging academic fairs where innovative projects and research were on display.

The Chief Minister, Mr Prem Singh Tamang, in his address, commended ATTC on the occasion of its 25th Silver Jubilee, acknowledging its unwavering dedication and commendable efforts. He encouraged the students to utilise their technicalities and knowledge in APEX companies and build their entrepreneurship skills for more employment opportunities and growth rather than relying solely on traditional employment opportunities.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister stressed a range of innovative state government initiatives and programmes designed to empower and support the younger generation, including SIKKIM INSPIRES, the Sabatical Leave scheme, NB Bhandari Fellowship Programme and APATAN Fellowship Programme, aimed at fostering skill development and collectively equipping the youth with the resources and guidance they need to thrive and make meaningful contributions to society.

The Chief Minister also granted ₹20 lakh rupees from the Chief Minister Discretionary Grant for the establishment of smart classes of students at the campus.

Further, the Chief Minister assured to provide assistance in enhancing the educational experience and overall development of the students and encouraged them to seize the opportunities offered by the state government, while emphasising the importance of personal growth and self-improvement in their academic and professional journeys.

He articulated that the ATTC was established with the vision of addressing the employable skill requirements of youth and has emerged as a prominent polytechnic institution in India. Notably, it has distinguished itself as the first polytechnic in the North East to secure accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) and has formed strategic partnerships with Maruti Suzuki and Harley Davidson. Furthermore, he highlighted that to bolster ATTC’s academic excellence, the state government has allocated necessary grants and has provided additional support during instances of flash floods.

The Chief Minister added that the government remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering an educational ecosystem that stimulates progress, demonstrated through initiatives such as the National Institute of Technology in Khamdong, the establishment of Khanchendzonga State University, the Subash Chandra Bose Centre of Excellence, and the relocation of Sikkim University to Yangang. The objective of the government is to position Sikkim as a hub for higher education, creating a conducive environment for learning and ensuring that quality education is accessible throughout the state.

He highlighted that Sikkim is in the process of establishing a residential, high-quality model school and has segregated school education from higher and technical education. Financial assistance is being extended to students pursuing studies abroad in the top twenty universities under the ‘NB Bhandari Fellowship Program’ and to those engaged in Ph.D. studies in Sikkim’s indigenous languages through the APATAN Fellowship program.



Likewise, he underscored that the Sikkim INSPIRES programme, supported by the World Bank, has been introduced, aiming to reinforce the state system, promote inclusive growth, enhance employment opportunities for women and youth, and improve the delivery of services that facilitate economic inclusion. The state government is resolutely committed to supporting initiatives that guarantee no youth from Sikkim is deprived of education or employment.

At the onset, he also inaugurated the SC/ST Hostel and Incubation Cell located at the campus.

Additionally, Mr Raju Basnett, Minister of Education Department, Sports & Youth Affairs Department, Law Department and Parliamentary Affairs Department, congratulated the institution on the remarkable achievement. He then suggested adding short-term technical courses to the syllabus to enhance their practical skills, further increasing employment opportunities in various industries.

Mr Tshewang Gyatchho Bhutia, Secretary of Technical and Higher Education, expressed his heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable efforts made by both the faculty and students in establishing a strong identity for the institute, especially in the wake of the devastating flash floods that had impacted the region. Further, he encouraged the students to prioritise skill development, highlighting that sharpening their abilities will be crucial for their personal growth and the advancement of the institution as a whole.

Furthermore, Mr Sonam Palden Barfungpa, Principal ATTC, provided brief information on the history of the institution and underscored the achievements and accomplishments of ATTC. In addition, he also extended his gratitude to the state government for undertaking various efforts to upgrade and create an exemplary platform in the field of technical education for the students.

The day also witnessed cultural performances alongside felicitation presentations to recognise the contributions of the students, teachers and faculty. Additionally, the event also featured a video presentation showcasing the evolution of the institution over the decades.

The celebration also had the presence of Mr LB Das, Advisor for Information Technology (IT), Information and Public Relations and Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department; Mr MP Subba, Advisor Education Department; Mr Sonam Palzor Bhutia, OSD Education Department; Secretaries, DC Pakyong, Sr SP along with dignitaries from various departments, students and teachers.