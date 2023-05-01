Sustainable and Resilient Communities Conclave comes to a conclusion in Sikkim

The Civil 20 (C20) – Sustainable and Resilient Communities Conclave held at Chintan Bhawan, Gangtok, came to a conclusion today. The valedictory session was graced by Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, as the chief guest.

The valedictory session was joined virtually by Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Minister of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Government of India.

The session was also graced by Minister of Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Government of Sikkim, Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha, and host of other dignitaries.

The programme was also joined virrtually by Shri Bharat lal, IFS, Director general, National Centre for good Governance (NCGG), Government of India.

The session began with the welcome Address by Shri Prabhakar Rai, Special Secretary cum Director, Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority.

An overview of the C20 Working Group Sustainable and Resilient Communities was presented by Prof. Vinod Menon, Coordinator, C20 Working Group SRC Coordinator. He conveyed his appreciation to the C20 platform, which facilitated communication across various organizations. Additionally, he expressed hope for positive takeaways from the conclave.

Likewise, a detailed summary of the two-day long conclave, C20 Working Group Sustainable and Resilient Communities was provided by Dr. Maneesha V. Ramesh, C20 Working Group Sustainable and Resilient Communities Coordinator.

Furthermore, H.E. Mustapha Jawara, Ambassador of the Republic of The Gambia, in his keynote address thanked the State Government for the hospitality accorded to the delegates. He provided an overview of the initiatives taken by the Gambian Government to combat the alarming issue of global warming and its effects. He expressed joy about India being bestowed with the Presidency of G20 for one year. He also lauded the philosophy of ‘Vasudaiva Kutumbakam’ to guide the world towards unity and compassion.

Governor of Sikkim, Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya in his valedictory address conveyed his delight on attending the conclave. The Governor commended the organizers of the C20 Conclave for bringing together delegates and experts from various nations under a common platform to deliberate on the crucial issue of climate change and related impact. He expressed confidence that the Conclave was fruitful and could achieve the desired results. He further said that the collective voice of the working groups under C20 would be heard at the policy level in near future.

Governor Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya said that Sikkim has set a unique benchmark in the area of sustainable development. Initiatives like the ‘Mero Rukh Mero Santati’, ‘Bahini’ and numerous other endeavours have testified the resolve and will of the State Government. The Governor fondly remembered his recent tour to North Sikkim where he was witness to the praiseworthy environmental and sustainable initiatives taken by the community. He also mentioned the state’s effort to ban plastic and promote green policies.

The Governor lauded the numerous humanitarian initiatives guided by world renowned spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, whose life and message of love and compassion has inspired and transformed millions of lives around the world. He congratulated the team from Amrita University and the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority for jointly organizing the two-day conclave successfully.

Earlier, a video showcasing highlights of the Conclave & Best Practices of Sustainable & Resilient Communities was screened.

On the occasion, My Earth Assets – a Collaborative Initiative between C20 Working Groups on Sustainable and Resilient Communities and Technology, Security and Transparency, was launched by Minister, Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Government of Sikkim.

One of the key highlights of the programme was the Collaboration for Building Sustainable & Resilience Communities through the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding Signing between various agencies in the august presence of Shri Lakshman Prasad Acharya, Governor of Sikkim, and Swami Amritaswarupananda Puri, Troika Member, C20.

The MoU was signed between C20, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, UNESCO Chair on Experiential Learning for Sustainable Innovation and Development, and several CSOs such as CAN South Asia (CANSA), Vasudha Foundation, Global Peace Foundation, Industree Foundation, TEAMEnvironment KENYA, Agrani Bharat Abhiyan, Gram Vikas, Energy Swaraj Foundation, CIFF, Water Shed Organization, and POP Movement.

Also, during the programme, a ‘Climate Clock’ was launched and presented to Minister of Land Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Government of Sikkim, Shri Kunga Nima Lepcha by Prof. Chetan Singh Solanki, Founder, Energy Swaraj Foundation, Professor, Department of Energy Science and Engineering, IIT Bombay.

Thereafter, dignitaries of the two-day Conclave were honoured and felicitated by offering mementoes as a token of appreciation.

The two-day C20 Conclave came to a conclusion with the vote of thanks address by Dr. Sasangan Ramanathan, Dean, School of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham.

