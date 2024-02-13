CM Coordination Meeting With HoDs Regarding Regularization Of Temporary Employees

Gangtok, 13 February : Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang led a coordination meeting today at Samman Bhawan with the Heads of Departments and senior officers from various line departments. The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss the recent notification issued on February 9, 2024, regarding the regularization of Grade C & D government employees who completed four years of service by December 31, 2023.

At the beginning of the meeting, Mr. Rinzing Chewang Bhutia, Secretary of the Department of Personnel, provided an overview of the specific procedures for regularizing temporary employees.

In his address, Chief Minister Mr. Prem Singh Tamang highlighted the significant initiative undertaken by the State Government to enhance workforce stability. He emphasized that the comprehensive plan revolves around the regularization of temporary employees, aiming to provide them with increased job security and opportunities. He stated that this step marks a significant milestone in the government’s commitment to nurturing a resilient and stable workforce.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed the Heads of Departments to establish separate cells within each department to expedite the regularization process.

The meeting also featured an open-house discussion, during which officers raised queries and suggestions.

With inputs from IPR Dept