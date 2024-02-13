Explosion In NHPC Barrack Leaves Four Seriously Injured

Pakyong, 13 February : Monday night an explosion reportedly occurred at a NHPC worker’s barracks in Saag Bari, South Sikkim. According to reports, the explosion involved a bottle detonation in the labor barracks on Tingmoo Road, within the premises of the Rangeet Power House HEP-3, under the jurisdiction of Namchi District. The incident took place while the laborers were warming themselves by a fire, unfortunately resulting in the sudden explosion of a bottle within the flames.

This explosion caused serious injuries to four laborers, with local sources indicating that they sustained facial injuries as the bottle fragments cut through their skin. All four individuals have been urgently referred to Namchi District Hospital for medical treatment.

This incident marks the second major accident to occur in Sikkim recently. Just last Saturday at Ranipul some 11 Km from capital Gangtok, a tanker belonging to the Sikkim Milk Union was involved in a deadly rummage in fair (Mela) that resulted in the tragic deaths of three individuals and left sixteen others injured, two of whom remain in critical condition.