“JCB Ka Test Tha”:  Temjen Imna Along Pulled Out Of Muddy Pond with a Chuckle By Colleagues 

Pakyong, 11 February : Renowned for his blend of wit and wisdom, Nagaland’s Tourism and Higher Education Minister, Temjen Imna Along, once again stirred up his online audience, this time on X (formerly Twitter), with a hilarious video. The clip depicted him grappling to free himself from a shallow water body, despite the assistance of three individuals.

Alongside the humorous spectacle, he imparted a crucial piece of advice, urging prospective car buyers to scrutinize a vehicle’s NCAP (New Car Assessment Program) rating to gauge its safety standards.

“Dubbed as today’s JCB Ka Test Tha

The real footage of Minister has been rendered using AI engine to give a comical look by The Voice Of Sikkim News Media.



The footage showcased Imna Along’s struggle as he wrestled with the muddy pond. With one individual pushing from behind and two others pulling from the front, his attempts were met with continual slips in the damp earth. Pausing briefly, he persisted, eventually emerging from the water’s clutches, expressing gratitude towards his helpers.

Temjen Imna Along is known for his tweets, which are often both hilarious and heartwarming. He doesn’t hesitate to poke fun at himself, whether it’s about his weight, love for food, relationship status, or his Northeastern identity. Temjen always has a witty or quirky perspective on these topics, and that’s precisely what makes his posts so enjoyable for his followers.