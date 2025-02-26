Fraudulent Loan Scam Unearthed in Gangtok; Authorities Probe Case

Gangtok police have launched an investigation after a man from Sakyong Dokyong, Kalimpong District, West Bengal, reported a case of financial fraud. The complainant, who works in Gangtok, alleged that an individual named M** K**** Subba, a resident of Mangan, Sikkim, fraudulently secured a personal loan from Bajaj Finance Limited using falsified documents and identity misrepresentation.

As per the complaint, Subba visited the Bajaj Finance branch at 6th Mile, Tadong, on 10th September 2024, and successfully obtained a loan amounting to Rs. 16,71,627/-. However, his failure to make timely EMI payments led to an internal inquiry, which exposed discrepancies in the submitted paperwork. Further investigation revealed that Subba had falsely claimed to be an employee of Sikkim National Transport (SNT), a government-run institution.

When confronted with the findings, Subba refuted the allegations and denied any involvement in document forgery. The FIR also suggests that additional individuals might have played a role in facilitating the fraudulent transaction.

Following the complaint, the police registered a case (FIR No. 09/2025) at Ranipool Police Station under various sections of the BNS, 2023, including 61(2), 318(2)(4), 319(2), and 336(3). Authorities have confirmed that statements from witnesses are being recorded as part of the ongoing probe, and all legal measures are being adhered to in pursuit of justice.

Report by Mohan K Karki