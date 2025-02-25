Tragic Electrocution Claims Life of Power Department Employee in Upper Rumbuk

A heart-wrenching incident unfolded in Upper Rumbuk, Soreng district, where a 32-year-old Power Department employee, Purendra Subba, lost his life due to electrocution while on duty at a substation. The unfortunate event occurred on February 22nd at approximately 6:40 PM.

Following the accident, the victim was rushed to Sombaria Primary Health Centre (PHC) around 8:30 PM, where the on-duty medical officer tragically confirmed his demise. In response, PHC personnel promptly alerted the authorities, leading to the registration of a case under FIR No. 04/2025 BNSS, 2023 (Fatal Accident) as per Section 194.

The Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Soreng swiftly initiated an inquiry into the matter, ensuring due process in the investigation. Meanwhile, the deceased’s body has been sent to the District Hospital in Gyalshing for post-mortem examination.

Preliminary investigations indicate that there was no external foul play or negligence involved in the incident. However, authorities continue to scrutinize the surroundings and circumstances of the accident to verify all details and rule out any oversight.

