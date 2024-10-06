Navratri Day 4: Maa Kushmanda

On the fourth day of Navratri, devotees honor Goddess Kushmanda, the fourth manifestation of Goddess Durga. It’s believed that with her enchanting smile, she created the universe. Various pujas, shlokas, and Vedic rituals are performed to invoke her presence. Her golden complexion symbolizes the radiant energy she emanates. Worshipping Mata Kushmanda is said to bring spiritual fulfilment and harmony to devotees’ lives.

Her name holds deep significance: “Kush” means small, “Usma” signifies energy or heat, and “Anda” stands for cosmic egg, representing the creation of the universe with her divine smile. Mata Kushmanda is also known as Samanda Devi, Adi Shakti, and Ashtabhuja Devi.

When is Mata Kushmanda Worshipped?

Mata Kushmanda is worshipped on the fourth day of Chaitra Navratri on Navratri.

Form of Goddess Kushmanda Mata Kushmanda, also known as Ashtabhuja, has eight hands. She holds a wheel, an arrow, a bow, a sword, a mace, a lotus, and a bundle of honey in seven of her hands. Riding a lion, she embodies dharma and radiates a golden aura like the sun, providing light in all directions. In her eighth hand, she holds a rosary that blesses devotees with ‘Ashta Siddhi’ (eight types of wisdom) and ‘Navaniddhi’ (eight types of wealth). Worshipping Mata Kushmanda on the fourth day of Navratri is believed to improve health and bestow wealth and power upon her devotees. She is regarded as the first-ever creator of the entire universe.

Importance of Mata Kushmanda Lord Vishnu created the universe with the help of Goddess Kushmanda. In a time when no creatures existed and only darkness prevailed, Mata Kushmanda created the universe in the form of an egg with her divine smile. This smile illuminated the entire universe like the sun’s rays. Referred to as Adi Shakti, she provides light and direction to Surya Dev (Sun God) and resides in the center of the sun. With a golden body and a shiny face, she removes troubles and sorrows from her devotees’ lives and bestows them with strength and prosperity.

Astrological Significance of Mata Kushmanda

Mata Kushmanda rides a lioness and has eight hands. In her right hand, she holds a sword, bow, arrow, and lotus, while in her left hand, she holds a nectar Kalash, Japa mala, mace, and chakra. Worshipping Maa Kushmanda, the fourth form of Adi Devi Durga, can enhance the positive effects of Jupiter. During Navratri, worshipping Mata Kushmanda strengthens the planet Jupiter. This worship is particularly beneficial for top politicians, regulatory officials, committee chairpersons, contract workers, agents, financial investors, and others in similar professions. The remedies of Maa Kushmanda can bestow great attention to detail, positive thinking, confidence, cleverness, optimism, and decision-making abilities.

If you face issues related to marriage, job, money, or children, you might be experiencing the affliction of Jupiter. In such cases, performing a Guru Puja in a Vedic manner can help remove these troubles.

Mata Kushmanda Worship Method

Kushmanda Devi is invoked with the Kushma Devi Puja Mantra. The Kushmanda Puja begins with worshipping the Kalash and inviting other deities and their families. Several Stotra paths, Kavach, and Aartis are performed during the worship of Kushmanda Devi. Devotees hold flowers in their hands to offer to the goddess, known as Naivedya or Naibidhya. Curd, milk, and pudding are distributed among the devotees as prasad.

According to the scriptures and Puranas, Lord Shiva and Lord Brahma must be worshipped after Kushmanda Puja. Performing Kushmanda Puja with incense, lamp, and naivedya is considered highly auspicious. According to Vedic beliefs, Maa Kushmanda is related to the Anahata Chakra. Yogis, seekers, and devotees worship Mata Kushmanda with devotion and purity of mind to enter the Anahata Chakra with a pure conscience. They achieve their desired results by the grace of Mata Kushmanda, who removes sorrows from their lives and blesses them with good health and prosperity. While offering Bhog to Mata Kushmanda, devotees should include pumpkin, as it is her favorite vegetable.