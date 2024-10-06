Meta Unveils ‘Movie Gen’: The New AI for Realistic Video and Audio Creation

Pakyong, 06 October : Meta has rolled out Movie Gen, a pioneering AI model crafted to generate highly realistic video and audio clips based on user prompts. With capabilities that Meta believes rival those of industry giants like OpenAI and ElevenLabs, this tool represents a significant leap in AI-generated media.

Movie Gen can produce video clips up to 16 seconds and audio clips up to 45 seconds, seamlessly syncing visuals and sound effects. In a blog post, Meta showcased the tool’s capabilities with examples like animals swimming and individuals engaged in creative activities such as painting. One demonstration illustrated the AI’s ability to add pom-poms to a man running through the desert, and another transformed a dry parking lot into a puddle-filled scene with a skateboarder.

Beyond generating new content, Movie Gen can edit existing videos, expanding creative possibilities for content creators. The AI tool also creates background music and sound effects, enhancing the production quality of clips.

Meta’s blind test data indicates that Movie Gen performs favorably against competitors like Runway, OpenAI, ElevenLabs, and Kling. However, unlike its Llama large-language models, Meta has no plans to release Movie Gen for open developer use, citing the need to individually evaluate risks for each model.

Meta to Collaborate with Entertainment Industry on ‘Movie Gen’

Instead of releasing it for open developer use, Meta plans to partner directly with the entertainment industry and content creators to incorporate ‘Movie Gen’ into its products next year. The model has been developed using a mix of licensed and publicly available datasets, Meta stated.

The announcement comes at a time of both excitement and concern in Hollywood regarding generative AI video technology. Filmmakers are eager to see how tools like Movie Gen can streamline production and bring innovative ideas to life. However, there are concerns about AI systems potentially being trained on copyrighted works, raising ethical and legal issues. Similar controversies have surrounded OpenAI’s Sora model, particularly after actress Scarlett Johansson claimed her voice was imitated without permission.

While OpenAI has been in discussions with Hollywood studios about potential partnerships, no deals have been finalized. In contrast, Lions Gate Entertainment, known for “The Hunger Games” and “Twilight,” has already partnered with AI startup Runway, allowing access to its film library in exchange for future use of the trained model in productions.

Beyond entertainment, AI-generated fakes, or deepfakes, have raised alarms worldwide, especially in political campaigns. Lawmakers in the U.S., India, Pakistan, and Indonesia have expressed concerns about AI’s potential to influence elections through misleading content.

Meta did not provide specifics on addressing such concerns with Movie Gen but confirmed that the tool’s use would be carefully monitored, particularly in entertainment contexts.