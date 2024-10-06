CM Participates in Key Meeting to Push for Tribal Status for Marginalized Nepali Communities

Siliguri, 06 October : In a significant move toward recognizing the socio-political and cultural rights of marginalized Nepali communities in Sikkim and West Bengal, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay participated in a crucial coordination meeting held in Siliguri today. The meeting focused on the long-standing demand for tribal status for these left-out groups, marking a vital step toward addressing their historical exclusion.

The gathering saw representatives from Sikkim and West Bengal’s Nepali communities, along with key dignitaries and stakeholders, presenting their case for inclusion. These groups emphasized their rich cultural identity and historical significance, while also highlighting the economic and social challenges stemming from their exclusion from the list of recognized tribes. The discussions centered on formulating a comprehensive strategy to ensure these communities receive the recognition and benefits that come with tribal status.

Senior government officials and political leaders participated in the dialogue, underlining the need for timely and just action to address this pressing issue. The discussions included expert legal opinions, outlining the necessary amendments to current policies and criteria for inclusion. The meeting also touched upon the importance of gathering updated population data, historical documentation, and cultural evidence to strengthen the case for recognition.

A strong consensus emerged during the meeting, with all parties agreeing that granting tribal status to these communities would not only serve the cause of social justice but also promote inclusivity and equitable development. The meeting was hailed as a historic moment in the ongoing effort to secure the rightful recognition of these deserving communities.

CM Golay expressed his gratitude for the positive outlook shown by the Central Government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the issue. He also emphasized the importance of unity in presenting a consolidated demand to the Centre. The Chief Minister proposed the formation of a Joint Action Committee between West Bengal and Sikkim to further strengthen the movement, along with the preparation of a comprehensive infographic report to bolster their case.

“Our Members of Parliament, Shri D.T. Lepcha, Shri Indra Hang Subba, and Shri Raju Bista from Darjeeling, bear the crucial responsibility of raising these issues in Parliament,” said CM Golay. “As a political representative, I will also ensure that this matter is brought to the attention of the Central Government.”

The meeting concluded with confidence that the Central Government would address the matter with urgency and empathy. CM Golay extended his thanks to the dignitaries for their participation and praised the organizers for the seamless arrangements.