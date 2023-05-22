Top 5 Haunted Places In India

The existence of ghosts is a topic that has fascinated and intrigued people for centuries. While there is no concrete scientific evidence to prove the existence of ghosts, the belief in these entities persists in many cultures and societies. Ghost stories and paranormal experiences have been passed down through generations, adding to the mystery and fear surrounding them.

In India, there are several places that are believed to be haunted, and visiting these locations is often associated with a sense of thrill and adventure. Here are some of the most renowned haunted places in India:

Bhangarh Fort, located in the Alwar area of Rajasthan, is indeed a prominent name when it comes to haunted places in India. It is associated with intriguing legends that have contributed to its reputation. One such legend involves a hermit who resided within the fort’s premises. According to the tale, he imposed a restriction that no house built near the fort should be taller than his own dwelling or cast a shadow upon it. It was believed that if such a shadow fell on his abode, it would lead to the destruction of the fort and the surrounding town. When columns were added to the fort, breaching this restriction, it resulted in the fort’s demise and the devastation of the nearby settlements.

Another story revolves around Princess Ratnavati, the daughter of Chatr. According to this tale, a tantrik (a practitioner of black magic) in the city fell in love with the beautiful princess. Aware that his love would not be reciprocated, he decided to cast a spell on her. Observing the princess’ maid purchasing perfume for her in the village, he enchanted the perfume so that Ratnavati would fall in love with him upon using it. However, the princess discovered the tantrik’s malicious intentions. In response, she threw the bottle of perfume at a boulder, which ended up crushing him. Before dying, the tantrik cursed the princess, her family, and the city. Due to these legends and associated beliefs, the Archaeological Survey of India has declared the place dangerous, and it is prohibited to enter the fort premises after dark.

It’s important to note that these stories are part of the folklore and legends surrounding Bhangarh Fort. While they add to the mystique of the place, their historical accuracy is uncertain. Nonetheless, the fort continues to attract visitors who are fascinated by its haunted reputation and the aura of mystery that surrounds it.

Dow Hill, Kurseong

Located approximately 30 kilometers away from Darjeeling, Dow Hill in Kurseong holds the title of being India’s most haunted hill station, with a plethora of paranormal incidents and tales. Kurseong, known for its picturesque landscapes, orchid gardens, forested hills, and tea plantations, also harbors a sinister side, with its infamous death road, headless ghost, haunted school, and a myriad of chilling ghost stories.

For the faint-hearted, it is advisable to steer clear of the “death road,” which stretches between Dow Hill Road and the Forest office. Local woodcutters have recounted spine-chilling encounters with the headless ghost of a young boy, who appears fleetingly before vanishing into the depths of the forest. Reports of being followed and constantly monitored by an unseen presence, and even sightings of a mysterious red-eyed entity, have unnerved visitors. Furthermore, a ghostly figure of a woman dressed in grey adds to the aura of dread. Such is the malevolent ambiance of these woods that unfortunate individuals have either lost their sanity or tragically resorted to taking their own lives.

Deep within the Dow Hill woods, where a history of unnerving deaths lingers, stands the century-old Victoria Boys High School, permeated by an eerie atmosphere from the adjacent haunted forest. Locals have claimed to hear unsettling whispers and footsteps echoing within the school’s premises during its winter vacation period, spanning from December to March.

The haunting tales associated with Dow Hill and its haunted school contribute to its macabre reputation, attracting both curiosity-seekers and those fascinated by the supernatural. However, it is a place that should be approached with caution, as the dark vibes and unsettling experiences have left an indelible mark on the minds of those who have ventured into its enigmatic domain.

Kuldhara Village, Rajasthan

After Bhangarh Fort, if there’s another place infamous for its eerie and paranormal activities, it would undoubtedly be Kuldhara village. Around 300 years ago, Kuldhara thrived as a prosperous village inhabited by Paliwal Brahmins, situated under the jurisdiction of Jaisalmer. However, the village’s fate took a dark turn when Salim Singh, the corrupt and immoral prime minister of the state, cast his lascivious gaze upon the daughter of the village chief, expressing his desire to marry her forcefully.

In an act of defiance, the Paliwal community convened a council and made the collective decision to abandon their ancestral homes, disappearing without a trace. Before leaving, they placed a powerful curse upon Kuldhara, ensuring that no one would ever be able to settle there again. Strangely, since that time, no one has succeeded in establishing a permanent residence in the village, and it has remained abandoned for countless years.

Malcha Mahal, Delhi

Malcha Mahal, situated in the Chanakyapuri area of New Delhi, is a hunting lodge dating back to the Tughlaq era. It was constructed in 1325 by Firoz Shah Tughlaq, who ruled over the Delhi Sultanate. Over time, it gained the name “Wilayat Mahal” after being occupied by the self-proclaimed “Begum Wilayat Mahal” from Awadh.

She claimed to be a member of the royal family of Oudh and reportedly received the property from the Government of India in May 1985. Tragically, Wilayat Mahal died by suicide at the age of 62.

Following her death, Malcha Mahal continued to be inhabited by her daughter, Sakina Mahal, and her son, Prince Ali Raza. Prince Ali Raza passed away in 2017, while information about Sakina’s fate remains uncertain. Being situated in the midst of a forest, Malcha Mahal exudes an inherent sense of eeriness. The fact that its occupants lived without basic amenities and their eventual deaths only contribute to the overall haunting atmosphere surrounding the place.

Mukesh Mills, Mumbai

Mukesh Mills, situated in the Colaba neighborhood of Mumbai, is believed to have been established during the late 1800s or early 1900s. Unfortunately, in 1982, a devastating fire engulfed the mill, claiming the lives of numerous trapped mill workers. The mill industry faced challenges during that time, including labor disputes and exploitation, leading to tensions between workers and owners.

The Bombay Mill Workers’ Strike of 1929 and the economic repercussions of World War II further contributed to the mills’ gradual decline, eventually leading to their closure in 2000.

However, it was shortly after the tragic fire incident in 1982 that rumors of the first haunted occurrence began to circulate, adding to the mystique surrounding Mukesh Mills.

