Gangtok’s Dey Sweets Shop Inspected , Found Pests and Rodents

Pakyong, 23 July : On Tuesday, Food Safety Officer and the supporting staff of the FSSA Cell from the Health and Family Welfare Department carried out routine inspections of Food Business Operators (FBO) at MG Marg, Gangtok. Among the establishments inspected was “Deys Sweets Shop” located at New Market, M.G Marg.

The inspection revealed that “Deys Sweets Shop” was in violation of Schedule 4 of the food safety guidelines. Additionally, pests and rodents were found on the premises.

Due to these serious infractions, the shop has been ordered to cease the manufacturing of sweets and other prepared food items until further notice.

Other FBOs in the area have been reminded to adhere strictly to the prescribed guidelines to ensure food safety and hygiene.

The Health and Family Welfare Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and hygiene of food products available to the public and will continue to enforce strict compliance with food safety regulations.