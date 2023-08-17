Sikkim Government Introduces Cash Prize of Rs 15 Lakh and More for Caring for Parents

In today’s modern world, a concerning trend has emerged where a significant number of adult children, including those who are married, seem to be showing less care and consideration for their parents. These parents, who once provided them with life, education, and a foundation in society, are finding themselves in a situation where they are neglected. This unfortunate scenario is becoming increasingly common.

There are numerous instances where elderly parents are left with no choice but to reside in retirement homes due to the distressing circumstances of enduring daily mistreatment by their own grown-up children. As children mature, get married, and start families of their own, a shift in priorities occurs. Regrettably, elderly parents can become seen as a burden in their children’s busy lives, leading to a heart-wrenching decision for both parties involved.

The idyllic sanctuary that the parents once called home can turn into a place of isolation and segregation. As their children become engrossed in their own lives, elderly parents may experience a sense of exclusion and abandonment. This unintended consequence of growing up and moving on in life casts a shadow on the happiness that parents rightfully deserve in their later years.

Contemporary era is witnessing a distressing disconnect between generations when it comes to caring for aging parents. While progress and modernization are essential, preserving the values of filial piety and respect for the elderly should also remain a priority. It’s crucial to remember the sacrifices parents have made and the nurturing they have provided, ensuring they are not left alone and neglected during their vulnerable years.

Amidst the prevailing dogmatic situations in today’s world, the Government of Sikkim, under the astute leadership of Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), has taken a significant step. This noteworthy initiative themed ‘Shravan Kumar Award‘ was announced during the 77th Independence Day celebrations, aimed at addressing the predicament faced by parents who find themselves marginalized and overlooked due to their children’s behavior.

The Government of Sikkim has introduced a pioneering measure to recognize and reward children who demonstrate exceptional care and attention towards their parents. In an official notification released by the Home Department, it has been declared that children who responsibly and compassionately look after their parents will be eligible for substantial cash awards.

As per the announcement, the Social Welfare Department will oversee the administration of these awards, acting as the nodal department. The process of selection and fulfillment of the awards will adhere to specific guidelines set by the government.

The awards themselves are substantial, reflecting the government’s commitment to acknowledging and encouraging positive behaviors within families. The first prize amounts to a generous sum of Rs 15 Lakh, while the second prize stands at an impressive Rs 10 Lakh. The third prize, equally commendable, is set at Rs 5 Lakh. These awards are a testament to the government’s dedication to fostering a culture of respect, care, and compassion for the elderly parents who have played an integral role in shaping their children’s lives. The award will be presented to eligible children on the 15th of August every year, coinciding with Independence Day from the hand of Chief Minister.

In conclusion, the Government of Sikkim’s forward-looking approach to honoring filial responsibility and nurturing parent-child relationships is indeed commendable. This initiative not only recognizes the value of family bonds but also serves as a model for fostering a more caring and supportive society.