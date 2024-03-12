Dorjee Tshering Lepcha Takes Oath As Rajya Sabha MP

New Delhi , 12 March : BJP leader Dorjee Thsering Lepcha took oath as an MP to the Rajya Sabha at Parliament House in the presence of Vice President of India and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, along with BJP leader Dorjee Tshering Lepcha and his family members were present during the administering of oath to him as Rajya Sabha MP at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Mr. Lepcha, who was an MLA from the Gnathang Machong seat in the Pakyong district was elected uncontested, with the support of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha.

