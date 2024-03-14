1000 plus receive fresh appointment letters at Samman Bhawan

Gangtok, 14 March (IPR) : The distribution of appointment letters initiated by the Department of Personnel (DoP) for Namchi Singithang, Poklok Kamrang, Zoom Salghari and Rhenock constituencies was carried out at Samman Bhawan today.

The programme had the presence of Madam Krishna Rai, Mr Ganesh Rai, Chairperson Namchi Municipal Council (NMC), NMC Councillors, officers from DoP and CMO.

While addressing the gathering, Madam Khrishna Rai congratulated all the educated individuals for receiving the appointment letters. She urged the beneficiaries to collectively and earnestly work for the development and upliftment of the state.

She also underlined the vision and the dedication of the Chief Minister in making the state progressive. Further, she assured that the individuals who have not received the orders yet, will be prioritised and orders will be handed over at the earliest.

Mr Surjay Pradhan, Research Officer, CMO spoke about the guidelines regarding the state government’s policies for recruitment of all educated youths of Sikkim. In addition, he also expressed his gratitude towards the Chief Minister for providing the appointment letters to enhance the livelihood of the Sikkimese people.

Approximately 1000 and more appointment letters were distributed to the educated unemployed youth during the programme today.

Likewise, Madam Krishna Rai also handed out cheques to various individuals and associations as financial assistance under Chief Minister Discretionary Grant (CMDG) & Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).

GCI sheets and SGAY house allotments were handed over to the beneficiaries. Financial assistance under Chief Minister’s Medical Assistance Scheme (CMMAS) were also provided to the needy.

Report from DIO, Gangtok