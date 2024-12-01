The Momo Craze Takes Over: A Success Story from the Hills

Momos, the beloved dumpling delicacy, have captured the hearts and taste buds of people across India. From bustling cities to remote villages, this versatile snack is enjoyed by people of all ages. Recognizing this culinary trend, Upashna Khawas, an entrepreneur from Panihouse, Deorali in Gangtok, has turned her passion for momos into a thriving business.

Upashna runs KUB Foods, a B2B frozen momo brand based in Siliguri, West Bengal. In just a few months, her products have reached clients across North Bengal, Bihar, Assam, Odisha, and Sikkim.

Catering primarily to bulk orders, with 95% of her clientele being B2B, her business has quickly gained recognition for delivering authentic flavors inspired by the hills.

“Momos are a staple from my childhood, and it’s a dish that resonates with people across India,” says Upashna. “We started this venture to share the original taste of the hills, and we are thrilled that our clients not only enjoy our products but also return with repeat orders. We offer a range of momos in veg and non-veg options, including Jain variants. Soon, we will be introducing vegan momos as well.”

When asked about challenges, Upashna’s perspective is inspiring: “Every challenge is an opportunity. For us, each day is a step toward bringing the flavors of the hills to a wider audience. The trust and support of our clients drive us to keep improving.”

KUB Foods aspires to become a leading name in the B2B frozen momo segment. The company is also open to partnerships and collaborations to expand its reach further. For inquiries or collaborations, KUB Foods can be reached at 84363-30111 or 98838-90085.