BJP Criticizes Sikkim Government’s Decision to Close 97 Schools, Calls it “Shortsighted”

The Sikkim government’s controversial proposal to close and merge 97 government schools due to declining enrollment has sparked criticism from senior BJP leader DR Thapa, who labeled the move a “shortsighted solution.”

Speaking on Wednesday, Thapa described the decision as “alarming” and called for a detailed assessment of the root causes behind the drop in student enrollment. He argued that shutting down schools would not address the core issues and urged the government to prioritize delivering quality education.

“We are in the 21st century, and it is unacceptable that our children lack access to basic quality education while other states aim for world-class schools. The government should focus on training teachers, upgrading infrastructure, introducing modern curricula, and building trust within communities through transparency and accountability,” Thapa said.

He added that instead of closing schools, the state should work toward revitalizing the education system. “Closing schools is not the solution. We need to identify and resolve the underlying problems to ensure every child in Sikkim receives a good education,” Thapa emphasized.

The proposal by the state government includes shutting down seven senior secondary schools, 12 junior high schools, and 78 primary schools by the end of the current semester if enrollment numbers do not improve in the upcoming academic session. According to Education Minister Raju Basnet, students from these schools will be relocated to the nearest operational institutions.

Basnet defended the plan, stating that it aims to enhance education quality and make better use of resources. He added that the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) government prioritizes education and has invested in improving infrastructure and resources in schools across the state.

“We are committed to delivering high-quality education and have ensured the distribution of the best resources to schools,” Basnet said.

The debate over the proposal has highlighted differing perspectives on how to tackle the challenges facing Sikkim’s education system, with critics urging a more comprehensive approach rather than school closures.

