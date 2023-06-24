Young Man Collapses and Dies During Morning Jog in Jorthang

Tragedy struck this morning in Jorthang as a young man tragically collapsed and lost his life while jogging in the vicinity of Karfectar in South Sikkim.

It is suspected that the cause of his collapse was a sudden cardiac arrest, occurring during the physical activity of jogging. The deceased, a resident of Majhigaon in Jorthang, was known for his regular jogging routine in the area. The incident has left the community mourning the loss of a young life cut short during a seemingly routine exercise.

According to source, the incident took place between 5 AM and 5:30 AM along the way towards Namchi some 1.5 kilometers from Jorthang. Identity of deceased is yet to be established.

Deceased is identified as Norzang Lepcha (20) resident of Dentam West Sikkim , currently was working in a shop at Jorthang and living in a rented room. Body has been recovered by Jorthang Police and shortly afterward shall be taken to Namchi for postmortem procedures.

You can save a life of ailing person during cardiac distress , learn how to perform CPR

When providing immediate CPR (Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation), it is crucial to act quickly and effectively to increase the chances of saving a person’s life.

Here are the steps to follow:

1. Check for responsiveness: Shake the person gently and ask loudly, “Are you okay?” If they do not respond and are unresponsive, they may require CPR.

2. Call for help: Immediately call emergency services or ask someone nearby to call for an ambulance. Time is critical in such situations, so it’s important to get professional medical assistance as soon as possible.

3. Open the airway: Carefully tilt the person’s head back slightly and lift the chin to open their airway. This helps ensure proper airflow during CPR.

4. Check for breathing: Look, listen, and feel for signs of breathing. Place your ear near the person’s mouth and nose, while watching for chest movement and feeling for breath on your cheek. If there are no signs of breathing or only gasping sounds, proceed to the next step.

5. Start chest compressions: Place the heel of one hand on the center of the person’s chest, between the nipples. Place your other hand on top of the first hand, interlocking your fingers. Position your shoulders directly above your hands. Keep your arms straight and use your body weight to push down firmly, compressing the chest at least 2 inches (5 centimeters) deep. Perform chest compressions at a rate of about 100 to 120 compressions per minute.

6. Perform rescue breaths: After 30 compressions, open the person’s airway again by tilting their head back and lifting the chin. Pinch the person’s nose shut and make a complete seal over their mouth with yours. Give two rescue breaths, each lasting about one second, and watch for the chest to rise. If the chest does not rise, reposition the head and try again.

7. Continue cycles of compressions and breaths: Repeat the cycle of 30 chest compressions followed by two rescue breaths. Aim to perform CPR continuously until professional medical help arrives or until the person shows signs of regaining consciousness.

Remember, these instructions are not a substitute for formal CPR training. It is highly recommended to take a certified CPR course to gain hands-on practice and knowledge on how to provide effective CPR in emergency situations.

