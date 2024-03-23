BJP Set to Contest Alone in Sikkim’s 2024 Elections

Pakyong, 23 March : The BJP has firmly declared its intention to contest the upcoming elections in Sikkim independently, foregoing any potential coalition agreements.

In a departure from previous strategies, the party is gearing up for a challenging battle across the state’s 32 Assembly Seats and the solitary Parliamentary Seat, scheduled for voting in a single phase on April 19.

Earlier speculations hinted at a possible coalition between the BJP and the ruling SKM party, but such conjectures have been put to rest by the BJP Sikkim President, DR Thapa.

Thapa unequivocally stated that the BJP will field candidates in all 32 constituencies, as well as for the lone parliamentary seat, without seeking any alliances.

Thapa revealed that the decision to contest independently was reached after a State BJP Delegation held discussions with the Central Party High Command regarding the electoral prospects in Sikkim. The consensus was clear: the BJP will pursue a solo campaign without entering into any coalition agreements with other parties for the forthcoming elections.