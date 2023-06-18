MP Subba Visits Flash Flood Hit Areas Under West Sikkim

Dentam Sub Division under Gyalshing district sustained extensive disaster in the intervening night of 17-18th June due to the incessant rainfall triggered flash flood along upper reaches of College Khola valley. Heavy rain triggered multiple mudslides at Simphok, Uttarey Intake, and adjoining areas along the river affecting many houses, agricultural land, cardamom fields, livestock and other damages.No casualties have so far been.

Major damages have been reported at Simphok where around 15 trout farm tanks belonging to trout farmers and government model trout farm Uttarey has been completely washed away. The only concrete bridge connecting Uttarey to Sopakha GPU has been washed away cutting off the entire Sopakha GPU which have five wards.The road connecting Gyalshing to Dentam has been completely washed away at two locations near BB Lall bridge at Dentam.

The interior roads connecting various GPUs under the Sub Division have been damaged.

MP Lok Sabha Shri Indra Hang Subba and Area Incharge Purna Hang Subba accompanied by Additional District Collector, Gyalshing Khemraj Bhattarai ADC(Dev) Gyalshing,SDM Dentam, DPO, Disaster Management AE /WRD, officials and Panchayats visited the affected area addressing the immediate needs of affected families in three GPUs namely Uttarey Maneybong, Sopakha and Geetang Karmatar GPU.

An inspection team led by ADC Gyalshing visited Intake,Dentam,Sopakha,Maneybung, upon learning that Dentam bridge was found partially damaged and two RCC buildings adjacent to it were totally washed away by the surging river.Further,

Utteray- Sopakha bridge and 25m span steel bridge over Simphok Khola along RCR from Utteray to Kumuk Sepi was severely damaged by the rain at night causing distress to local commuters.

It was also learnt that flash flood at has gravely damaged the Government Rainbow trout farm and its stock at Utteray along with 15 trouts farm tanks of trout farmers severely affecting their livelihood.

A suspension bridge over College Khola at Lower Sapung has also been been washed away.

ADC Gyalshing, during inspection of affected area has instructed concerned SDM along with line departments such as Agriculture, Horticulture, Forest, Animal Husbandry and Fisheries to prepare their respective reports urgently for submission to authorities, while immediate relief has been provided to the affected by District Disaster Management Authority.

It may be mentioned that immediate restoration work of Roads and Bridges, Power and Irrigation was pressed into action since early morning with deployment of manpower and machinery to restore the damaged infrastructure on priority.

Later the MP Lok Sabha along with Area Incharge and team of district administration interacted with the Panchayat and affected public of Geetang Karmatar GPU at the GPK near Intake. The team assured to provide required assistance from the government.