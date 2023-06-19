Virat Kohli’s Wealth Surpasses Rs 1,000 Crore, Placing Him Among India’s Wealthiest Celebrities

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli has surpassed the Rs 1,000 crore mark in terms of net worth, positioning himself as one of the wealthiest Indian celebrities.

According to Stock Gro, Kohli’s net worth currently stands at Rs 1,050 crore. This impressive figure includes his earnings from various sources such as cricket contracts, brand endorsements, ownership of brands, and social media activities.

Reports suggest that a significant portion of Kohli’s income comes from brand endorsements. He reportedly earns Rs 7 crore annually from his Team India contract, along with additional amounts of Rs 15 lakh for each Test match, Rs 6 lakh for each One Day International (ODI), and Rs 3 lakh for each Twenty20 (T20) match. Furthermore, his participation in the T20 league contributes an additional Rs 15 crore to his annual earnings.

Kohli has also made investments in start-up companies, including Blue Tribe, Universal Sportsbiz, MPL, Sports Convo, and Digit, among others. His brand endorsements encompass a wide range of companies, totaling over 18, such as Vivo, Myntra, Blue Star, Volini, Luxor, HSBC, Uber, MRF, Tissot, and Cinthol, to name a few. Reportedly, Kohli commands a fee ranging from Rs 7.50 to 10 crore for each advertisement shoot, generating approximately Rs 175 crore from brand endorsements alone.

In the realm of social media, Kohli monetizes his posts. He charges Rs 8.9 crore for each Instagram post and Rs 2.5 crore for each Twitter post.

Apart from his various business ventures and endorsements, Kohli is also the owner of several brands. One8, a restaurant and athleisure brand, as well as Wrogn, specializing in luxury wear, are among his notable ventures. Additionally, Kohli possesses two lavish properties—a Rs 34 crore house in Mumbai and an Rs 80 crore residence in Gurugram. His collection of luxury cars amounts to Rs 31 crore. Notably, Kohli also owns a football club, a tennis team, and a professional wrestling team.

In summary, Virat Kohli has achieved remarkable financial success, with a net worth exceeding Rs 1,000 crore. His earnings stem from various sources, including cricket contracts, brand endorsements, investments, and social media activities. Additionally, his ownership of brands and properties, as well as his involvement in diverse sports ventures, contribute to his substantial wealth.